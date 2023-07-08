Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.