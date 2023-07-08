Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

