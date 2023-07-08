My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $350,066.03 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

