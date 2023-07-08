Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.76. 14,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 51,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Mustang Bio Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.79. Equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 43.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 724.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 116,416 shares during the last quarter.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

