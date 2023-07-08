MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.16

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $28.16 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00397105 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

