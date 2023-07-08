Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 1.8%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 114,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 336,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Muscle Maker in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Muscle Maker ( NASDAQ:GRIL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $212.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Muscle Maker, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

