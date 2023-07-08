Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 1.8%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 114,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 336,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Muscle Maker in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Muscle Maker Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Muscle Maker
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Muscle Maker
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.