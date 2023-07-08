Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

