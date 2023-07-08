Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $162.35 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,074,933,487 coins and its circulating supply is 671,246,685 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

