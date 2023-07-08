Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $140.43. 2,510,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

