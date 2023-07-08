Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 2,079 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 932,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $62.22 and a 12 month high of $71.28.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

