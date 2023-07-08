Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,818 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.44. 527,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,915. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

