Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 105.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,816,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 302,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $110.09 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4315 per share. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

