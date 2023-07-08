Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Insider Activity

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

