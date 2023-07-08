Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.32 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $684.10. The stock had a trading volume of 435,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,228. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $671.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.89. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

