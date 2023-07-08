monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.29.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Trading Down 1.1 %

MNDY stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.58. monday.com has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Research analysts predict that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

