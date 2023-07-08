Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 492.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.