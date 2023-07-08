Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 140 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 299,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 115,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $245.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.38.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

