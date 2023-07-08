Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.62 and its 200-day moving average is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

