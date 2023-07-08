Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 1,631.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,811 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 10,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,975 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 296,656 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $74,517.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

