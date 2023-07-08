Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $315.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

