Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,140 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1,046.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

