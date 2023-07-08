MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $17.18 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $17.18 or 0.00056681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $76.73 million and $1.52 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019609 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.43 or 1.00012657 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.24354146 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,419,172.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

