MetisDAO Market Cap Tops $66.79 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $66.79 million and $6.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $14.95 or 0.00049658 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.05811944 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,553,107.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

