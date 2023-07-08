Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $98.90 million and approximately $69,240.19 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00005202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.67950373 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $86,781.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

