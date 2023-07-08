Metahero Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.72 million and $163,137.23 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002815 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000328 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

