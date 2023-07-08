MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %
MEI Pharma stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.92.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
