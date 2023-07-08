MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %

MEI Pharma stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 322,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

