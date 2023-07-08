MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.87

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.87 and traded as high as C$21.71. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$21.32, with a volume of 2,022,402 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.14.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.07). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.2269353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.