McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 917 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average of $161.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

