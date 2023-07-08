McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $226.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $237.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

