McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF makes up 1.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

