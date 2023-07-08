McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 106,389 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $49,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

