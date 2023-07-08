McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.57. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.