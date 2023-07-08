McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 45,937 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,527,000 after acquiring an additional 309,380 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 140,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.36 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

