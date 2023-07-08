McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $328.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.