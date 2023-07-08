McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $113,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,127. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

