McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $292.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.88. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

