Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE MTRN traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.10. Materion has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $8,015,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 119,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

