Mark Mccaffrey Sells 7,013 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 21 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,517.67.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.2 %

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.52. 713,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,514. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.