Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 518,770 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,180,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 518,770 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $389,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,444,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

CM opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

