Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 19,992 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,721,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $600,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.18 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

