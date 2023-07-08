Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,807,623 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,319,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,807,623 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $282,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,810,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,689,000 after buying an additional 187,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

