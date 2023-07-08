Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Broadcom worth $249,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $846.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

