Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $238.82 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.67% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $238,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $99.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

