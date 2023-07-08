Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,299 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.67% of Restaurant Brands International worth $348,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $77.84.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

