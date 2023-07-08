Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,616,249 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 236,692 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $490,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 105,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

