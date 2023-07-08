Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.7% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of COP stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

