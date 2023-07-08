Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

