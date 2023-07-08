Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $533,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

