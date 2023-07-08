Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $528,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 154,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

NYSE ZTS opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.79. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

