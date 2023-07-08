Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 9,662 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

