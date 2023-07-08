Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $515,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $807,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $185.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

